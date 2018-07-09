THE INDUSTRIAL PARK CONNECTOR PROJECT, as it has been called, includes street rehabilitation efforts on McMillan to Monroe to Gould streets in the southeastern part of Owosso. As discussed in council in May, work in this area is considered imperative because these roads mark the industrial park’s sole access route to a state highway, and the city hopes that these improvements will be an advantage to the industries located there.

The above photo shows the corner of Monroe and McMillan streets on Tuesday, July 3. Glen Chinavare, public utilities director, stated that the plan is to work from McMillan to Monroe to Gould. He estimates that McMillan should be completed in July, Monroe should be done in August and Gould will be finished sometime in September.

In the northeastern section of Owosso, work continues on Oliver Street, as well. The water main has been installed and old pavement has been removed. Work on storm sewers, curbs and gutters are next in the process. Oliver Street should be completed in mid-October.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)