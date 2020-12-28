THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY COALITION AGAINST Vulnerable Adult Abuse (CAVAA) honored the Independent Newsgroup and affiliate company i60 Media in Durand, with a beveled glass trophy in recognition of years of support. The organizations, including Capital Area Community Services, have formed a special partnership over numerous years with the Independent and i60 Media teams working on behalf of several annual projects such as the CAVAA Directory of Services booklet.

Shown on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 22 in the Independent offices on W. M-21 are (from left) Independent Sales Manager Kim Lazar, CACS Director/CAVAA representative Becky Zemla, Independent and i60 Media Owner/Publisher Michael Flores and sales representative Teresa Esch.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)