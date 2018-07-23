INCOMING DURAND Rotary President Mark Pancheck (left) accepted the gavel from 2017-18 Durand Rotary President George Polen during the organization’s 79th annual meeting at the Owosso Country Club on Thursday, July 12. Mark, the co-owner of Shaw’s Pharmacy & Gifts in Durand, will lead the club for the 2018-19 year. Pancheck thanked Polen for stepping up last year to lead the club for a second time, and he praised the continuous generosity of the club’s members. He also briefly outlined Rotary International’s goals for the 2018-19 year, which include focusing on increasing membership – especially for women and individuals under 40 years of age – and continuing to spread the word about the Rotary’s mission.

Prior to the passing of the gavel, District 6310 Governor Pat Post, a Durand Rotary member, announced the club’s ten 2018 Paul Harris Fellow inductees, presented the club with a Four Way Test banner as a gift, and expressed the appreciation and pride for everything her home club accomplished during the 2017-18 year.

“It has always been a dream of mine to reach 100 percent Paul Harris Fellow membership, so thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” said Post. “It is truly impressive that all 26 of our members have made this commitment.

“Also, you all did an amazing job organizing and hosting the District 6310 annual conference this year. A number of other district governors have offered praise for the professionalism and quality of the conference, and that makes me even more proud to be a member of the Durand Rotary. You all have inspired me to lead our district this past year. You supported me every step along the way and allowed me to have this live-changing experience.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)