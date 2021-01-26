REMEMBERING OVER 400,000 LIVES lost to COVID-19, Owosso resident and artist Linda Beeman, organized a small gathering on the Heritage Bridge in Curwood Castle Park on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19.

A nationwide memorial was held at the same time, with cities and towns across the country invited to illuminate a candle in recognition of unity and remembrance. A televised lighting ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C.

As of Wednesday, the state of Michigan was reporting 14,724 deaths connected directly to the pandemic, with 63 in Shiawassee County.

Many Shiawassee County residents reported lighting candles from home or even placing them in windows as a way of acknowledging those lost in the previous year.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)