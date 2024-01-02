A TREE planted this fall in Durand’s Trumble Park in memory of Sergeant Hugh ‘Barney’ McDaniels was recently dedicated by family and friends. Hugh served as a police officer for the City of Durand, retiring as Sergeant in 1992 after thirty years with the department. Hugh passed away earlier this year and his family planted the tree to honor his service to the Durand community. Hugh’s granddaughter Tiffany McDonough is pictured with her family in front of the tree, from left to right: Caleb, Devan, Tiffany and Ken McDonough.

(Courtesy Photo)