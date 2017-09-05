EDDIE LOUCH created this iconic, metal sculpture that has stood on the southeast corner of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce on Water Street for several years. The brown, tree sculpture was moved by the city of Owosso earlier this week and relocated to the corner of Main and Water streets, directly east of Owosso City Hall.

The tree was moved in preparation for the removal of the current chamber building in September.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)