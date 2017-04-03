OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL FACULTY and students hosted their IB Personal Project Exhibition Wednesday, March 29. Almost 90 sophomores presented their individually unique projects to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Owosso Public Schools participate with International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools that include IB teaching methods used district-wide.

The sophomore students were each challenged to create a specialized interest project that they had to achieve through their own dedication and initiative. Autumn Weir (top left) is shown with her violin restoration project. A family friend had located a beginner violin at a thrift store for $10, and Autumn took on the task of repairing the instrument. She had always wanted to learn to play violin or cello. “I learned a lot about the different parts and stuff,” Autumn said.

Kerrigan Harvey (top right), who has a passion for dance, was inspired to make her own dance video by learning different video and editing techniques. “I’ve never made my own video. I’ve always done the choreography, dance thing,” Kerrigan shared about her project.

Adriana Reale (bottom right) made a number of visits to Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor to visit and spend quality time with the elderly that reside at the facility. “I painted their nails, and talked with them, because I know the elderly don’t get visited too often. So, I wanted to visit them and give them a good impression of the teens,” she explained. She felt inspired by her grandfather who has now passed on.

Every sophomore who participated demonstrated and discussed their projects openly to parents, teachers, and the public over the course of the evening.

Curriculum Director Dr. Kari Selleck emphasized to visitors how much work and planning each of the various projects had taken, and how proud she was of the students and supporting faculty in Owosso. (Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)