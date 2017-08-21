A SURPRISE HUSH PUPPIES REUNION was planned for 4-H leader and Hush Puppies founder, Sherrill Weisenburger, on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the FFA Pavilion on the fairgrounds. Weisenburger has been involved as a 4-H leader for 44 years, going back to when the Shiawassee County Fair was still held in McCurdy Park, Corunna. She has made it her goal to complete 45 years, though numerous members shared nobody will ever be able to replace her. She is a respected fixture in the dog barn and 4-H canine community.

Approximately 50 Hush Puppies club members, friends, and family members attended the reunion, held the last day of the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair. Several of the banners Weisenburger created for the group over the years, were on display in the pavilion.

Weisenburger is shown sitting in the Shiawassee County Dog Barn with her dog, Sedrick.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)