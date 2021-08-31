The Shiawassee Conservation Club will be holding a DNR Hunter Safety Field Day course on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is open and the class is limited to 40 students. All students must complete an online course before attending the field day event. Visit www.hunter-ed.com/michigan for course information. Students are required to print their certificate and bring it to the field day on the Sept. 12. There is a facility fee of $10 that will be collected at the door.

Lunch will be provided by the club and it is recommended to dress accordingly as portions of the course will be outdoors. Any further questions can be directed to lead instructor Greg Gerding at (989) 627-6410 or email inquiries to gerdinglg@gmail.com.

The SCA club is located at 4247 N. M-52 in Owosso.