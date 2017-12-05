The Shiawassee Community Foundation is inviting Shiawassee County parents and students to the Baker College Welcome Center at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for information on FAFSA completion, scholarship opportunities, how to interpret college award letters, and making an informed decision when selecting a college. Parents and students will receive information regarding more than 67 scholarships available to Shiawassee County-area students ranging from $250 to $4,000.

Guests will discover how to apply for these scholarship opportunities by attending this free information night, which will be hosted by the Shiawassee Community Foundation, Baker College and SPAN. Staff members will be there to explain all of the above information and answer any questions. The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year is 4 p.m. on Friday, March 9. Scholarship information can be found by visiting www.shiacf.org. Baker College is located at 1309 S. M-52 in Owosso.