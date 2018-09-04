THE NEW “SON ROOM” was the friendly gathering place for this group of supporters at Hospice House of Shiawassee County on Thursday morning, Aug. 30. Individuals include board members (from left) Travis Watkins, Rich Harsh, Pat Skutt, Jan Sherrard (volunteer director and co-founder), Kevin Kregger, Don Helvie (contractor), Mike Meyer (electric), Cindy Schluckebier, Kevin Maurer (heating/cooling), Becky Hartnagle, Lisa Hood and Sue Ludington. The four women on the right are current members and the original organizers from 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, initialized at the end of February in 2016.

Almost a year ago, Hospice House was presented a check for $21,000 from 100+ Women Who Care after it was announced the nonprofit organization had been selected in September 2017. Hospice House is dedicated to providing care for terminally ill patients. The facility, which opened on September 15, 2011, is located on Copas Road, just east of Owosso. What was literally an old, partly unusable sunroom on the back of a converted garage at Hospice House, has been beautifully, transformed into the welcoming, new Son Room, as it has been named. A small sign with the name hangs above the entrance, along with the Bible reference of Revelation 21: 3-4, 23. Hospice House has four patient rooms at the location.

Sherrard, who volunteers her time, is currently doing most of the day shifts at Hospice House. She could use more help. “My longer-range outlook on staff is for an RN or LPN to come in and at least be part-time help,” she shared. She also expressed an interest in more support volunteers, particularly for afternoons. For more information, call (989) 743-9000.

A dedication event is planned for the Son Room on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. A tour of the home will be available. Due to limited parking, it is suggested to park at 4271 E. Copas Rd., behind the barn. Transportation will be provided by Nelson-House Funeral Homes every 20 minutes, starting at 12:45 p.m.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)