HOPKINS LAKE DOCK RIBBON-CUTTING – The city of Owosso gathered with members of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Hopkins Lake dock on Friday afternoon, April 9.

Shown are (from left) Shoe Sensation manager Kyle Carey as a chamber ambassador, SRCC Vice President John Adams, SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath, Owosso City Assistant Manager Amy Fuller, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth with the scissors, Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne, Owosso Public Works Director Ryan Suchanek and SRCC President/CEO Greg Klapko.

Fuller, who also serves as city staff liaison on the parks and rec commission, has been extremely active in assisting with the dock project. The Owosso Parks and Rec Commission has been hard at work with the dock project and numerous other park improvement projects. The dock was paid through millage funding. A proposition authorizing the levying of 1.0 mills to provide funding for the parks and rec commission and the historical commission passed in November 2018.

Owosso Department of Public Works employees installed the new dock on Tuesday, March 30. The dock was constructed by Feighner Company Inc. Boat Lifts & Docks. The previous dock had become quite rickety due to years of use.

The Collamer/Hopkins Lake Park is city owned and includes a dog park, picnic areas, a scenic hiking trail, fishing and numerous other outdoor opportunities. The 7.9-acre lake is a popular location – and even during the ribbon cutting, individuals were utilizing the dock for fishing. The Owosso Masonic Lodge recently donated $2,500 toward funding to restock the lake, likely with bluegill and large mouth bass, though that has not yet been determined.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)