OWOSSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS hosted an evening honoring veterans on Friday, Sept. 21 at historic Willman Field during the football game. The “Salute to Service” focused on welcoming area veterans with free game admission, and a free cookout sponsored by Memorial Healthcare and assembled by Owosso elementary school principals. The high school volleyball team escorted the veterans across the field to the Willman Field “Tunnel” where they were then presented to the stands that had overfilled to standing room only. The football players wore symbolic uniforms that had been available for a $75 donation to honor the memory of a veteran with each, specific veteran having his/her name and rank announced. OPS sold over 200 specially designed t-shirts in an enormously successful fundraising effort. Over 100 flags had been donated to the event and were displayed around the perimeter of the field.

The Trojan Marching Band, guided by Jillian Kowalczyk, played a moving tribute representing every branch of the military with another special musical feature during halftime when an enormous flag was displayed.

Owosso, under Coach Devin Pringle, met Ortonville Brandon on the field in a 29-53 loss. Prior to the game, each football player had individually greeted the veterans on the field, thanking them for their service.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)