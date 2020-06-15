HONORING CURWOOD TRADITION, Curwood Festival board members met on Friday, June 4, on what would have been the opening day of the 2020 Curwood Festival, at Oak Hill Cemetery to place the wreath on James Oliver Curwood’s gravesite. Due to the pandemic, the board of directors had made the difficult decision to cancel the popular festival. However, it was decided to maintain tradition by honoring Curwood.

Curwood Festival officials in attendance included Kara Perry (secretary), Kathy Watson (treasurer), Brandy Kenny (president), Denice Grace (Curwood Castle docent and board member) and Sherri Bakos (office manager). The 2019 Curwood Festival Queen MacKenon Tyrell and attendant, McKenna Sovis were also on hand. Three previous Mr. Owosso winners – Russ Seigel, Jerry Davis and Justin Horvath are shown standing left.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)