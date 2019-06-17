ST. JOHNS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST on N. Washington Street in Owosso, has several celebratory events planned throughout this year in honor of its 125 anniversary. One event involved the Flint Jubilee Chorale visiting on Sunday, June 9, which was to be directly followed by an ice cream social. Unfortunately, the visiting choir had a last minute emergency to contend with, so they were unable to attend. However, that did not stop church members and visitors from gathering for an impromptu event.

Shown on Sunday afternoon is Terri Sprague, music director. Sprague entertained attendees with uplifting jazz tunes from both the historic Zimmer organ and the piano. The ice cream social was held directly prior to the music in the sanctuary.

Pastor Mike Cooper took his position with the church well over a year ago, now.

(Courtesy Photo)