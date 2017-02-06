by Elizabeth Wehman, editor

The arraignments of the Walmart double homicide suspects were held in District Circuit Judge Terrance Dignan chambers on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. Brought before the Judge were Otis Lee Smith, Jr., and Anthony Holloway via a video feed from the Shiawassee County Jail.

The homicide took place on Friday, Jan. 27. A victim’s wife hadn’t heard from her husband after he’d told her he was headed to Walmart that afternoon. Later she came to Owosso to see if she could find him. She discovered the car with her husband and another Flint man inside, both men were dead. She immediately called 9-1-1.

Also arrested was the girlfriend of one of the suspects, 34-year-old Erin Mongar, also of Grand Rapids who was the driver of the suspect’s car at the time of the incident. She was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Both male suspect’s appeared stoic and without much expression as the Judge told them their charges and advised their rights. The Grand Rapids men dates for probable cause and preliminary trial will be held the first two weeks in February. Both men were denied bond.

Autopsies have been performed on both victims and cause of death is gunshot wounds.

(Courtesy Photos)