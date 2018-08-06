HOMELESS ANGELS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for both the homeless and those in need, and soon to open the Owosso chapter on Park Street, met on Saturday, July 28 in the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. Gathered in the photo are (from left) Samantha Ardelean (Shiawassee Hope), Tracie Baise (Homeless Angels) and Shelly Ochodnicky (OPS school board member and active community supporter), all representing Homeless Angels and attempting to educate the community on the importance of meeting the basic needs of the current homeless population in the area.

These three community members, along with a number of extremely dedicated volunteers representing related nonprofit organizations, have worked countless hours to provide assistance to individuals in need. Homeless Angels is operated by Tim and Tracie Baise. More information can be found at www.homelessangels.org.

A related article on Homeless Angels was in the Sunday, July 15 Independent newspaper and more is available inside this edition.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)