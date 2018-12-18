by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, Tim Baise of Homeless Angels, escorted by supportive members of the Owosso Area Ministerial Association, made a trip down to Owosso City Hall. On Monday, Dec. 3, Baise had delivered a reset of the plans for the Owosso Homeless Angels campus to Owosso Building official Brad Hissong. At that point, the city had ten days to respond back, and as of Tuesday, the city approved the plans for the N. Park Street location, which actually has the main entrance at the back, facing the American Legion building.

Tim and Tracie Baise had originally donated the property with the intent to develop it into a hotel/shelter for area homeless people after witnessing so much need in the community. Owosso Homeless Angels board director Shelly Ochodnicky, who has been continuously and relentlessly involved in trying to aid the local homeless population, is ecstatic that the project is moving forward. “Our people are going to be cared for,” she shared.

A “Demo Day” was quickly scheduled for Friday, Dec. 14, marking the beginning of the reality of the Owosso campus. Homeless Angels is still in need of monetary donations, Home Depot gift cards, and a large number of dedicated and compassionate volunteers. To donate, please visit homelessanels.org. Donations will go toward assisting the Owosso campus.

Boxes are available inside the front door at O-Town Café on the corner of Washington and Main streets for donated items. Diapers, wipes, nonperishable foods, hygiene items, gloves, socks and more are needed.