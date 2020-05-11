HOMELESS ANGELS OF OWOSSO was gifted this 2013 Caravan from the First Church of Christ on Wednesday, May 6. Executive Director Shelly Ochodnicky is shown with the keys and title. The van has only 103,000 miles and Ochodnicky stated it is in mint condition. The church group had bid on the van in auction and then had the brakes fixed before donating it to the local nonprofit.

Homeless Angels is often responsible for the transportation of clients for meetings and other arrangements.

(Independent Photo)