THE COMMUNITY ONCE AGAIN GATHERED together on Saturday, Sept. 8 in Westown as Homeless Angels, a nonprofit group dedicated to raising awareness for the homeless, held a fundraiser and silent auction at the Korner Pub. The event proved to be enormously successful, and thanks to the dedication of volunteers, donors and event organizers, $15,566 was collected for the renovations of the new Homeless Angels campus hotel in the Woodbury building on Park Street.

Tim and Tracie Baise, operators of the Homeless Angels Lansing campus, have offered their Woodbury building property to be used as shelter to homeless individuals in the Owosso area.

The Saturday evening fundraiser at the Korner Pub saw strong support come out to help with the care of the local homeless population. One of the reported highlights of the evening included a former homeless person who had the idea of auctioning himself off as a “handy-man for a day.” This gentleman was eager to give back to the community that had supported him throughout his time of need. Bids started at $100 and ultimately went up to $250 for the “handy-man” who has overcome so much.

Above, event organizer Shelly Ochodnicky along with Kevin Kregger, who donated his time as a celebrity server, took a moment out to enjoy the evening.

(Courtesy Photo)