TERRI BUIWITT is holding her grandson, Henry, near the front of the Corunna Historical Village on Monday, Nov. 20. Buiwitt, who lives nearby, had just volunteered that morning to help hang some bows near the village church. She shared that she would be back to help, along with her husband, Brad.

The Buiwitt couple has only lived in their Corunna home for about two years. Terri commented that they have been very inspired by the village during the holiday season.

The Friends of the Historical Village/Corunna Historical Village are interested in new volunteers to help with the Christmas decorating and other activities.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)