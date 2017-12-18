OHS CULINARY ARTS STUDENTS Mollie Stechschulte (left) and Nathaniel Duntley (right) were busy filling cups with orange juice and coffee at the annual Senior Citizen Holiday Breakfast in the Owosso High School cafeteria on Friday, Dec. 8.

Owosso Public Schools established this popular tradition twelve years ago and every year since, even larger numbers come out to attend this December breakfast event.

A delicious, free breakfast was provided to seniors who were there for the good food, and also to enjoy companionship and musical entertainment that showcased the madrigals, symphonic and jazz bands.

School administrators, staff, board members, participating students and community members were all on-hand to offer warm holiday hospitality to area senior citizens on a frigid Friday morning.

Even the younger Owosso public school students were involved in welcoming the seniors. Every place setting was adorned with a one-of-a-kind placemat created by an elementary student.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)