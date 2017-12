ENJOYING THE ANNUAL SENIOR CITIZEN Holiday Breakfast at OHS on Friday morning, Dec. 8 were (from left) Becky Chargo, Marie Taylor, Mary Partee and Stasia Reyna (behind Partee, far right). These ladies appeared to be having an enjoyable morning with wonderful food and pleasant conversation.

Approximately 400 people attended the event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)