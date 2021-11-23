For the first time ever, Holiday at Lebowsky will offer performances over two weekends, beginning Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

“We are so excited to be in rehearsal again for our annual holiday show after being unable to perform last year,” said Garrett Bradley, artistic director at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. Last year the group had hoped to do an outdoor version of the holiday show in an effort to keep our audiences safe during the pandemic, but when county cases were on the rise, the show had to be cancelled.

Safety is still a top priority at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, where all performers and volunteers are vaccinated and audience members are required to wear a mask.

The show will feature the singing and dancing people know and love, and this year, the performances will include many stories of thanks and appreciation to the community that guided us all through the ongoing pandemic. Like each year, there will be new songs and surprises from an ensemble of performers including: Angie Bradley, Quentin Brainerd, Nikki Briggs, Alissa Britten, Rachael Dahl, Sabrina Dahlgreen, Amanda DeKatch, Josh Holliday, Kaleb Kimerer, Mary Maurer, Trevor McMinn, Jake Przybyla, Alex Quinlan, Mike Windnagle and Adam Woolsey. They will be joined by ensemble dancers from area studios.

Tickets are available now at Lebowskycenter.com for performances on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 3 p.m. Student and senior prices are available. All prices include the $2 service fee. The box office is open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During show weeks, the hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Call (989) 723-4003.