THE CURWOOD HOUSE BED & BREAKFAST on W. Williams Street in Owosso was the site for a unique open house on Saturday, July 13 hosted by Rick and Michelle Finley, who purchased the property in an auction in January. The couple is shown as they greeted guests during the event in the bright sunroom located on the western side of the home.

The Curwood House was built by famed author and conservationist, James Oliver Curwood. It later became the home of George Hoddy, an Owosso industrialist.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

In 2009, philanthropist/industrialist George Hoddy, 104, of Owosso, made it clear he was donating five homes located inside a single city block to Baker College of Owosso. In 2010, after Hoddy died, his properties were utilized by the college, including his own home, known as the Hoddy-Curwood house on the corner of W. Williams Street and M-52. In December 2018, Baker College of Owosso announced that the combined properties were to be auctioned off as a single unit. Both the historic Hoddy-Curwood house (c. 1909) and the Lyon-Seegmiller house (c. 1860-61) were part of the auction package. The winners of the January 2019 auction were Rick and Michelle Finley, who purchased the homes for a bit over $470,000. That purchase marked the start of a new era for the historic homes. After several months of consideration, research and plain hard work, the couple held a grand opening reception at the newly named Curwood House Bed & Breakfast, the former Hoddy-Curwood house. The public reception was held on Saturday, July 13. Numerous curious individuals were on hand for the special event.

Due to the historic and architectural significance of the Curwood House, the Finleys were thorough in updating the property while maintaining the ambience. They wanted to honor the past, but still make the bed and breakfast comfortable for guests. They succeeded in doing both. A series of historically themed rooms are now available for either short or long-term stays. The Finley Suite is available on the first floor, directly across the building from the large parlor where James Oliver Curwood spent time with his own family. The second floor includes the Blossom Suite, named in honor of Rick’s mother, the Hoddy Room for George Hoddy and two more pleasantly appointed rooms before reaching the third floor, which is now dedicated as the Curwood Suite. Every room in the home has a connection to the past, though renovations were contemporized to meet modern needs.

Poignantly placed in select rooms in the home are photos of family members, of Curwood and Hoddy, of Shirley Blossom, of Cynthia Kay who was Rick’s sister – the photos give the bed and breakfast an unusually cozy feel not often found in large mansions dating to the early 1900s.

The Finleys have plans involving the Lyon-Seegmiller home, as well. Michelle shared she believes the Lyon-Seegmiller home will be converted into eight to 10 apartments, possibly including a couple of efficiency type units. Like the Curwood House, the Lyon Seegmiller home will be available for short or long-term stays. The Lyon-Seegmiller structure is far older than the Curwood House and has not been lived in for approximately 40 years, so renovations will likely take more time. In 2015, many community members were concerned about the fate of the Lyon-Seegmiller property after Baker’s Board of Regents had considered demolishing it. Rest assured, the house should have a promising future, now.