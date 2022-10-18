THE HISTORIC PERRY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH building will soon stand empty as the congregation has made the tough decision to form a new church group in Shaftsburg in a partnership with the Shaftsburg United Methodist Church.

(Courtesy Photo)

Perry United Methodist Church, located on S. Madison Street across from the historic Calkins-Macqueen House, will soon be closing as the congregation has made the decision to merge with the Shaftsburg United Methodist Church – with both congregations set to become a new area church family. The Perry United Methodist Church primarily consists of a small, aging church family and maintenance on the current historic church building has become too much. The current building dates to 1870. It is a large structure with a complex roof system that is in need of renovation – including a completely new roof. The building is also not ADA compliant, which is problematic for some older adults.

According to Michelle Nyquist, a church member who serves on two church committees, the church family made the tough decision based on business. The group concluded they would not have the funds to maintain/renovate the current structure. In the process, members reached out to the Shaftsburg United Methodist Church, situated in a newer building, and the decision was made for both congregations to join to form a new church and use the newer building. A name and other details will be announced later.

Regarding the Perry United Methodist Church, a deconsecration service under Pastor Rey Mondragon is planned at the church on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend. A fellowship time will start at 10:30 a.m. and people are welcome to come and share a special memory or known history. Numerous people in the area have connections to the longtime church with some members having attended for decades. Nyquist shared that Perry Mayor Sue Hammond plans to attend the special Oct. 30 service.

Nyquist does not know what will become of the building, but is hopeful people will work together to figure it all out, possibly putting it on the market.

The Perry United Methodist Church regularly has Adult Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Fellowship Coffee Time at 10:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. The pastor is Ray Mondragon. For more information visit perryumc.weebly.com.