THE 2017 HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP winners were recognized on Saturday, April 29 at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC), 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, during the organization’s 45th annual Countywide High School Scholarship Exhibit & Competition. The awards were presented by SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer and Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle.

This year’s scholarship winners are Owosso High School senior Madeline Pappas, Janis Kazen Senior Award; Morrice seniors Olivia Crawford, Kaylee Keesler, and Timbre Mills, Shiawassee Artists’ Guild Award; Owosso seniors Tiffany Smith and Natalie Park, Arlie and Rosemary Edwards Award; Owosso freshman Rachael Dahl, Alyssa Barrett Award; and Owosso sophomore Aeris Sexton, Liz McEwan Family Award.

As well as, Byron senior Robin Howard, Jerry Powers Award; Corunna senior Lasasha Sharp, Shiawassee Artists’ Guild Award; Byron junior Aldolfo Lujano and Owosso sophomore Brooke Wilder, Bethany Lardie Award; Byron senior Meghan Polack and Corunna senior Stephanie Scott, Director’s Choice Award; and Owosso sophomore Rachel Landes, Judges Award.

Additionally, New Lothrop sophomore Jaren Bishop, Owosso senior Ellen Campbell, Chesaning senior Mateo Escamilla, New Lothrop sophomore Caitlyn Bruff, and Owosso sophomore Sophia Wittum were presented with Friends of the Arts awards.

In total, the 20 scholarship winners were presented with $2,125 in prize money.

