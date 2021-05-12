THE 2021 HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP winners were recognized on Sunday afternoon, May 2 at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC). For 48 years, the countywide high school scholarship show and competition has been held in recognition of young, talented artists in the area. Seventeen high school students from throughout Shiawassee County were awarded $2,400 in scholarships on Sunday during an outside presentation at SAC. A total of 40 students from Owosso, Corunna, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Byron participated.

This year’s scholarship winners are Owosso High School senior Sarah Wittum, Janis Kazen Senior Award; Corunna High School senior Evie Wright, Rathbun Public Relations Award; Owosso High School senior Sierra Wiseley, Rosemary and Arlie Edwards Award and Byron High School sophomore Logan Peixoto, Hon. and Mrs. Clark Harder Award. Also awarded were Byron High School senior Cera McDonough, Molly Tipton & Trevor Morris Award; Owosso High School junior Sommer Miller, Jerry Power Award; Corunna High School junior Fletcher Johnson, Director’s Choice Award; Owosso High School junior Christina Boet, Shiawassee Artists’ Guild Award and Owosso High School Sophomore Alece McGregor, Michael Kovich “Caught My Eye” Award.

Other awards went to New Lothrop High School junior Lisa Taylor, Bethany Lardie Award and Owosso High School senior Ella Smewing, Bethany Lardie Award. Byron High School sophomore Dylan Schroeder, Owosso High School junior Lucy Marsh, Byron High School senior Riley Viele, Ovid-Elsie High School senior Edward Salinaz, Jr., Owosso High School sophomore Ashlyn Burke and Owosso High School senior Megan Russell received Friend of the Arts Awards.

Shattuck Specialty Advertising sponsored the scholarship show, which was dedicated in memory of Dr. James McEwan, an SAC board member and art enthusiast, who died in January. The show was judged by two out-of-area artists, reviewing work based on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation.

Over $87,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to 9th- through 12th-grade students since SAC was established in 1972.

SAC is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)