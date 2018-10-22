THE HISTORIC CHESANING HERITAGE HOUSE may be facing demolition after the Chesaning Village Council voted on Tuesday, Oct. 16 to bulldoze the house. The current owner, who had once shared he had plans to return the previous restaurant back into a residence, received a court order of 180 days to complete a list of structural issues. A further extension was given to the owner after that. However, though some work is visible on the northern façade of the building, work crews have failed to meet the necessary regulations and the council gave them until Friday, Oct. 19 to comply.

The home shown above on Tuesday afternoon, which was built by George M. Nason in 1907/1908, has fallen into disrepair in recent years, leading to public safety concerns.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)