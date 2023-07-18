MATTHEW PRESCOTT LEACH

(Courtesy Photo)

By Melissa Shepard, Editor

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office only has one cold case left and they need the public’s help to solve it. A press conference was held on Wednesday, July 12 asking for the public’s help in solving this case. This cold case has been investigated periodically over the years but has been non-stop for the last four months, since Detective Mark Pendergraff was hired to work on only this case. Matthew’s dad, Herb Leach Sr., has offered a $4,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

On July 24, 1992, Matthew Leach, a former Shiawassee County resident of Lennon, had been living in Flint for two years. On that date, Matthew was last seen at the Colonial Coney Island Restaurant, 2913 Corunna Rd., Flint. He was meeting with an ex-girlfriend and reportedly walked away and was not seen again. Matthew was found by hunters on July 31, 1992 in a secluded wooded area in the vicinity of M-21 and Reed Rd. in Venice Township.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with Camel’s logo “Joe Cool,” designer jeans and black cowboy boots with silver colored toe tips.

Matthew is survived by his daughter (who was three years old in 1992); his dad, Herb Leach Sr.; three brothers and one sister. His mom also survived him but has since passed away.

He grew up in Lennon in a subdivision at M-21 and M-13. He was known to frequent the Flint, Lennon, Durand and Byron areas.

“We are sharing this information with the public and asking for help close to the anniversary of Matthew’s death. I ask for help to give the family some closure. These cases weigh heavy on us and we aren’t going to stop looking for the person(s) responsible. Everyone deserves justice,” said Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman.

Detective Mark Pendergraff stated, “There are multiple suspects, but we are mainly looking for someone that knows something and was afraid to speak up back then, or someone who lied in an interview and wants to make it right. If someone did lie and will come forward now, they would not be in any trouble.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 743-3411, option 3 or Detective Mark Penedergraff at (989) 743-3411 ext. 7233.