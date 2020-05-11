Shattuck Specialty Advertising recently made a donation of $350 to the Shiawassee County Essential Needs Fund to help the local community. For the past month they have been offering yard signs to show support of all front line workers currently serving in important roles in the community. This fund has been established to provide financial assistance for essential needs in Shiawassee County. “Dollars collected through the new fund will be given to the Shiawassee Emergency Operations Center for distribution through a community-led process,” according to the United Way.

Roughly $28,000 in aid has been distributed to those most in need. Local charities continuing to provide services to individuals who have not had to ask for assistance before include Capital Area Community Services, the Salvation Army, SafeCenter and Shiawassee Council on Aging.

“We are excited with the response we have had from the community and are proud to be helping during this critical time,” said Mo Shattuck, president of Shattuck Specialty Advertising. “Workers in healthcare, grocery stores, trucking, public safety and many other areas are essential in the effort to keep the community going and we need to make sure they know their efforts are appreciated.”

Signs can still be purchased by contacting Shattuck Specialty Advertising at (989) 723-2491 or on the web at frontlineworkers.itemorder.com The cost is $15 each. Due to social distancing guidelines, prepayment is required by credit/debit card. Customers will be contacted when the sign is available.

Shattuck Specialty Advertising is located in Owosso and is a leading distributor of promotional materials, apparel and signage.

Shown during the check presentation are (from left) Mo Shattuck; Emily Marrah, Relationship Specialist with the United Way of Genesee County-Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties; and Byron Shattuck, vice-president of Shattuck Specialty Advertising.

(Courtesy Photo)