HEB’S BARBER SHOP on E. M-21 in Caledonia Township was the site of a Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 3. The owner of the new business, Kadon Hebekeuser, is shown center with the large scissors.

Hebekeuser is born and raised in Owosso. He used to discuss becoming a barber in high school, having an interest in some of the punk styles from that time. After graduation, he worked in lawn care for a while, even mowing the lawn at the Lansing Barber College. Eventually he was inspired to attend the school, instead of just mowing the yard, and he ended up working as a barber in East Lansing for a few years. When a “good deal on a good location” in Owosso came up, Hebekeuser decided to launch his own business.

“With all this negativity going on, there is one big positive,” he shared. “Starting a business right now is a positive.”

Heb’s Barber Shop, just east of the Owosso Bob Evans, is available for walk-ins or appointments. Hebekeuser is hopeful to eventually offer online scheduling, as well. He is pleased to have the support of local clientele and very happy to have recently assisted a few individuals from Lennon.

The shop will be open from 9 to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday at this time.

