THE HEAVENLY SCENT PET RESORT team includes (top, left) Shawn VanFleteren, customer service/admin.; Nicole Mahar, salon manager/professional groomer; Jennifer Carman, pet services/grooming; Carol Vaughn, owner/certified master groomer/obedience instructor. In the bottom row (from left) is Cathy Keys, pet services/grooming assistant and Bailee Perkins, professional groomer.

Heavenly Scent Pet Resort was recently recognized as an AKC SAFE Certified Salon.

(Courtesy Photo)

Heavenly Scent Pet Resort in Henderson has received national recognition. Owner Carol Vaughn recently announced her business has become an American Kennel Club (AKC) SAFE Certified Salon.

According to the AKC, the SAFE certification, standing for safety assurance fundamentals education, shows customers and employees that the grooming organization is committed to seeking greater knowledge and understanding of safety practices in the salon to better improve the health and wellbeing of their customer dogs. Participants have to show proficiency in overall safety of the dogs, dog handling skills, sanitation protocols, canine disease and parasite prevention and emergency plans.

“The passion of Heavenly Scent is to operate as the highest quality, most safe and sanitary facility and the most professional grooming/boarding/training business in the area,” Vaughn shared. “Offering my employees continuing education such as SAFE has resulted in Heavenly Scent having a highly professional team providing great services.”

Heavenly Scent has been in business for 16 years, offering services to over 350 recurring customers with five employees and Vaughn.