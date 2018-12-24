THE SHIAWASSEE Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) on Wednesday, Dec. 19 presented SafeCenter with the Heart of Shiawassee Award, which recognizes a local nonprofit for its strenuous roles and countless hours of dedication and service. The award recipient is a chamber member that is a religious, educational or charitable organization that exhibits passion for serving the residents of Shiawassee County. Chemical Bank is the presenting sponsor of the Heart of Shiawassee Award.

SafeCenter’s mission is to build comprehensive and sustainable community strategies to eliminate domestic and sexual violence in Clinton and Shiawassee counties. SafeCenter believes in safe family relationships, trusting community relationships, respect and dignity for all individuals and knowledge, evaluation and continuing education.

SafeCenter provides numerous services in Shiawassee County. An emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, serving victims of domestic and sexual violence. It is an environment free of violence that allows clients to receive safe shelter and emotional and physical healing. While at the shelter, families have access to services including individual and group supportive counseling, legal advocacy, referrals and transportation. The shelter has an average 85 percent occupancy rate that surged to 96 percent in October 2018.

SafeCenter’s 24-hour crisis line is often the first step many victims take on their journey to safety. It operates all day, every day to help callers learn about resources and options. Dealing with the admission and aftermath of domestic and sexual violence often requires individual and/or group counseling. SafeCenter assists with identifying ways to recover from abuse and offers domestic and sexual violence programs.

SafeCenter provides Transitional Supportive Housing that is safe housing for families. Clients have the chance to regain independence while utilizing all of SafeCenter’s services. In the midst of dealing with stalking, physical, sexual and emotional abuse, SafeCenter’s legal advocates help clients to understand the legal process and how to properly utilize court systems.

Finally, SafeCenter is continually in contact with schools, community and service organizations, and agencies and businesses, educating them about domestic and sexual violence and lending information and resources to assist in the prevention of violence.

Shown with SRCC representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 19 is SafeCenter Executive Director Shelly Safi (front and center), who was joined by SafeCenter employees Dana Carmona, Stephanie Molnar and Brandi Ziegler.

SafeCenter will be formally honored at the SRCC annual dinner on Thursday, Jan. 24 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, Owosso. Tickets are available by contacting the chamber, (989) 723-5149.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)