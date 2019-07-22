HEART OF MICHIGAN ANTIQUE TRACTOR CLUB hosted its annual outside tractor show at the Bennington Township Hall last weekend, ending Saturday evening, July 13. Well over 80 antique tractors were on public display along M-52. According to Ron Gruesbeck, club president, the show had a nice turn out of people wanting to check out the antique tractors – some of the tractors were completely restored and others were in the process of being restored.

Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club participates in a number of area events and also makes the annual trek to cross the Mackinac Bridge in September.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)