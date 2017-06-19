HEALTHY LIVING BY HOLLIE held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 14, which was staged with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC). Hollie Drake opened the business at 221 N. Ball St. in January, and she used to operate the Eat Rite Café on Mason Street. The building has been transformed from a dance studio to accommodate a kitchen and workout space, and Drake has added massage and reflexology rooms.

Healthy Living by Hollie offers weekly clinics where participants will learn key points of exercise, eating the right fats, label reading, going out to eat, stress reduction, and the power of breathing. Additionally, the business also offers accountability and emotional eating clubs.

Shown with Hollie (holding scissors) are her mother, Judy Helmker (seated); her husband, Brian (standing behind); her son, Grant (standing behind); her Owosso Middle School teacher and librarian, Barbara Stewart (front row, third from right), SRCC ambassadors, and her many volunteers and employees.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)