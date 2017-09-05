STATE REP. BEN FREDERICK, of Owosso, presented a tribute on behalf of the state legislature during a retirement celebration for Capital Area Community Services Head Start teacher Mary Bates on Saturday, Aug. 12 at her New Haven Township home. Friends and colleagues gathered for music and refreshments. Mary has taught an estimated 1,200 students at Head Start over the past 31 years, including Frederick, during her first year of teaching in 1986.

(Courtesy Photo)