by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The 2nd Annual Hazzard County Christmas has been announced by Pastor Steve Rau of the Shiawassee Harvest Church in Corunna. The concert will feature Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on the iconic television series Dukes of Hazzard, which aired from Jan. 26, 1979 through Feb. 8, 1985.

This year’s concert will be held at the Corunna United Methodist Church, which is located at 200 W. McArthur St. in Corunna, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Additionally, Luke Duke will take part in the city of Corunna’s Festival of Trees Light Parade, along with the General Lee, a Hazzard County patrol car and Daisy’s Road Runner. The parade will begin in downtown Corunna at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

VIP concert tickets are $20, plus the Eventbrite processing fee, and will include early entry into the event at 4 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with Tom Wopat, and an opportunity to see the General Lee and a Hazzard County patrol car.

During the early entry portion of the event, guests will be able to browse Mr. Wopat’s merchandise table, where cell phone picture opportunities will be available for purchase, along with 8-by-10 photos and CDs for $20 each. Wopat will even autograph them, too.

Seating for the 7 p.m. concert is very limited and tickets are going to sell fast. Any ticket purchased includes automatic entry into the door prize contests. For more information, email Pastor Steve at steverau@hotmail.com.

Pastor Steve grew up watching the Dukes of Hazzard, and his love for the show is responsible for making this once-in-a-lifetime event possible. Pastor Steve visited Cooter’s Place in Gatlinburg, TN during the summer of 2018 during a family vacation and left amazed by some of the Dukes of Hazzard memorabilia displayed in the shop. Upon returning home, Pastor Steve was inspired to peruse online consumer-to-consumer resale sites to possibly add to his Dukes of Hazzard collection.

While looking through the numerous Dukes memorabilia items for sale online, Pastor Steve ran across a seller named Byron Cherry. As any self-respecting Dukes of Hazzard fan knows, that is the real name of Coy Duke, who starred in 19 episodes.

Pastor Steve struck up a conversation, which ultimately led to Cherry inviting the pastor to meet all of the Duke boys – Luke, Bo, Jeb and Coy – in Johnsonville, TN for a Dukes of Hazzard event. Pastor Steve hung out with the cast and their friends, but it was on the last day of the trip that he had his “clear the mechanism” moment.

For weeks prior to the late-September meeting with the Dukes cast, Pastor Steve had been promoting the church’s upcoming community Christmas concert to his church family. The only problem was that Pastor Steve was not exactly sure who would be performing. That all changed when he picked up a copy of “Home for Christmas” during the Dukes of Hazzard event.

Seeing the Christmas album, which was created by Tom Wopat (Luke) and John Schneider (Bo), gave Pastor Steve an idea. He looked at Wopat and asked him if he was busy on Thanksgiving weekend. After thinking a moment, Wopat responded that he was not, and he quickly accepted Pastor Steve’s ensuing invitation to bring A Hazzard County Christmas Concert to Shiawassee County.

The relationship between Pastor Steve and the Hazzard boys has continued to develop and has spurred several events starring nationally-renowned stars. The most recent instance included a performance by Anton “Nuke” Bushner, an American Idol contestant who, due to Pastor Steve’s connections, played an impromptu free concert at D-Railed Bar & Grill in Durand on Friday, Oct. 25 during his nationwide tour. Shown at the Iron Horse in Durand following the concert is (from left) Brittany Javers, Anton “Nuke” Bushner, Pastor Steve, TJ Philbrick and Michelle Talasis.