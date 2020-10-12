THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT hosted a household hazardous waste collection Saturday morning, Oct. 3 on Chippewa Trail, just north of Owosso.

Collected items included oil-based paint, varnishes, cleaning solvents, pesticides, weed killers, household batteries and more.

Shown on Saturday morning are Nichole Bruner and Heather Poling from DLD, along with Steve Alworden from the Shiawassee County Health Department.

The event was open to all Shiawassee County residents at no cost. Only a proof of residency was required.

Drug & Laboratory Disposal, Inc. (DLD) will properly dispose of the hazardous materials.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)