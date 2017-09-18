THE 2ND ANNUAL Harvest Dinner was hosted by the Shiawassee Arts Council (SAC) at Curwood Castle Park on Sunday, Sept. 10. SAC partnered with the Owosso High School (OHS) Culinary Arts and Food Service programs to prepare a five-course, farm to table dinner for the group of more than 200 people. The menu consisted of Vichyssoise, a cold French soup prepared by the OHS Culinary Arts students; Berry ‘Cotta; Manchego Salad, Tri-Tip Steak or Vegetable Lasagna; and Crème Brulee.

Guests can be seen beginning to file into the park next to the Shiawassee Arts Center, with the Shiawassee River in the background.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)