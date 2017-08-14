The public is invited to the 2nd annual farm to table Harvest Dinner in Curwood Castle Park at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC), partnering again with the Owosso High School (OHS) Culinary Arts Department and Food Services on this special event, will be offering an outdoor five-course meal featuring locally sourced and prepared creative dishes.

Paired with live music, good conversation in a beautiful setting along the Shiawassee River, organizers expect “this special event will make for a perfect summer afternoon.” The event also showcases many of the county’s wonderful assets, including food grown by local farmers, sold by local vendors, prepared by OHS Food Services, and served by OHS Culinary Arts students. A portion of the proceeds of the $40 per person ticket will benefit the Bryant School Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program.

To make reservations by Tuesday, Sept. 5, persons should call the SAC at (989) 723-8354. In case of inclement weather, the dinner will be held the following Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m.