ALY CAVERSON, a 2001 graduate of Owosso High School and the proprietor of Happy Girl Granola, has expanded her well-established independent business by opening her very first commercial kitchen at 821 W. Main St. in Owosso.

Happy Girl Granola offers six unique flavors of granola – cherry almond, blueberry almond, maple walnut chocolate, cranberry orange, lavender chocolate and cinnamon raisin – as well as candied pecans, Aly’s special granola bark and Happy Girl Granola shirts, onesies, bags and buttons (pins).

Five years ago, Aly began selling her “crunchy but never sticky” granola out of her parents’ home in Owosso. She sold at the Original Owosso Farmers’ Market on E. M-21, and then at the Flint Farmers’ Market, where she made connections that allowed her to expand her market throughout the state. She was renting a commercial kitchen space in Flint before she returned to open her own kitchen in her hometown of Owosso. While she values greatly the experience she acquired from the kitchen space time-share arrangement in Flint, Aly is overjoyed to finally have her own commercial kitchen.

Aly reports that the Westown community has embraced her since she opened on April 29. New customers have poured in, and neighboring business owners have been receptive to Aly’s idea of collaborating to host community events. Aly is planning summer pop-up events with other vendors, as well as cooking/food workshops.

Happy Girl Granola is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but customers can also purchase products by visiting her website, www.happygirlgranola.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)