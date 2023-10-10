A DEDICATION Ceremony was held Sunday, Oct. 1 at 701 S. Park St., Owosso for the Wilhelm family. Funding in part came from a Mr. Owosso contest in which Justin Horvath represented Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. This is the first home built in Shiawassee County in 15 years.

This three-bedroom home was purchased by Brian and Tina Wilhelm who spent countless hours working with construction staff on building their home. This is the first of six homes that will be built or renovated in Shiawassee County within a 36-month span. Volunteers, both skilled and unskilled are needed to help with this next phase. To volunteer, please contact Lindsay Olgine at lindsayolgine@sshfh.org or call (989) 753-5200.

(Courtesy Photo)