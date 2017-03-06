Memorial Healthcare Foundation is currently accepting applications for the annual Peggy Gulick Nursing Scholarship. This scholarship was established in honor of Peggy Gulick, former President & CEO of Memorial, for her many years of dedication and commitment to the nursing profession and Memorial Healthcare.

“The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage deserving applicants to pursue studies in the field of nursing and to encourage these individuals to seek employment at Memorial Healthcare upon graduation,” says Matt Hufnagel, Executive Director, and Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

This $2,500 scholarship is awarded to assist with tuition and book expenses and is paid directly to the educational institution. In addition to other eligibility criteria, applicants must already be accepted into a nursing program before being considered for a scholarship. Applications can be obtained from Memorial Healthcare Foundation, (989) 729-4675 or toll-free (800) 206-8706, ext. 1675. They can also be downloaded online at www.memorialhealthcarefoundation.org. The deadline for submitting an application is now Friday, March 24.

Memorial Healthcare Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation governed by an independent board of directors. The Foundation provides continuing financial support for the development and improvement of Memorial Healthcare’s programs, services, technology, and facilities.