(Courtesy Photo)

CIE Newcor will be better able to meet the growing demand for skilled workers thanks to a new registered mechatronics technician apprenticeship program.

The new apprenticeship program was developed through a partnership between CIE Newcor and GST Michigan Works!. The program is registered with the United States Department of Labor.

This is CIE Newcor’s first Mechatronics Technician apprenticeship in Shiawassee County. The program was registered on Aug. 11 and apprentices Jacob Kelly and Erik Richardson officially started the four-year training program on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to a statement by CIE Newcor’s Director of Human Resources, Scott Wright, “CIE Newcor is thrilled to partner with GST Michigan Works! on this Mechatronics Technician apprenticeship program.” Apprentices will receive on-the-job training and related education through this program, which will prepare them to advance their careers in the advanced manufacturing industry. “Skilled trade workers are in high demand in our region, and this program will provide apprentices with the opportunity to earn wages while learning new skills.” Wright goes on to say, “We are training and growing the workforce to advance and succeed for the long term.”

Apprentices in the Mechatronic Technician program will receive 810 hours of technical instruction from Mott Community College in addition to a minimum of 8,000 hours of on-the-job training at CIE Newcor.

When the new apprentices were asked what they are most looking forward to in this new chapter, the responses were telling. Richardson stated, “I’m looking forward to more time at home and the work/personal life balance this new opportunity will bring.”

“I am always looking to take the next step in my career and becoming an apprentice will do just that!” Kelly shared.

GST Michigan Works! is a registered apprenticeship intermediary and sponsor approved by the U.S. Department of Labor and provides free intermediary services to any employer interested in starting a program. Employers who want to expand their current program can also take advantage of services.