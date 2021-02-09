A group for those experiencing grief of a loved one will begin Wednesday, March 3 at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, Owosso. GriefShare is a special seminar and support group for people who are grieving the loss of someone close. The group is sponsored by people who understand and have gone through grieving experiences. Each GriefShare session includes a video seminar and group discussion. A GriefShare workbook assists with note-taking, journaling and grief study. The videos feature top experts on grief recovery with dramatic reenactments about living with grief and real-life stories of people who have experienced losses.

GriefShare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. A sample of topics include: Living with Grief, The Effects of Grief, The Uniqueness of Grief, Stuck in Grief and Heaven. The 13-week class meets each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene. There is no cost for the class. Workbooks are $15, but scholarships are available for these. People are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.

Due to the coronavirus, extra precautions have been implemented to keep individuals safe. Masks are required at each session. For further information and an explanation of safety precautions, please call the church office at (989) 723-2229.