A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS met up at the Owosso-area Meijer on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 17 to purchase toys for the Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County Toy Store, which is being housed this year at the Shiawassee County Readiness Center National Guard/MP facility, which is located at 675 Corunna Avenue.

The group of volunteers included veteran Toys for Tots shoppers from the Harold R. Cooley Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League, located in Owosso, and the group also included members of the Owosso Masonic Lodge and Kelly Ruggiero and Christial Sierra of Angel’s Hands Outreach of Owosso.

In approximately one hour of shopping, the group spent over $2,000. The volunteers split up into pairs, with each couple being assigned an age group for which to focus their shopping. Meijer associates helped clear the way for the shoppers and dedicated a check-out lane for the Toys for Tots volunteers to expedite the shopping experience. Following check-out, the group then wheeled their carts outside and loaded the toys into a trailer for delivery to the Toys for Tots Toy Store.

Shown at Meijer on Dec. 17 is (from left) Tonya Zelma; Harold R. Cooley members Greg Young, Bill Domby, Nancy Anderson, Odell “Radar” Rogers, Bill Anderson and Bill Brooks; 8-year-old Harper Sturgeon; community member Gary Fuller; Christial Sierra; Toys for Tots Shiawassee County Coordinator Gerry Alcorn; Kelly Ruggiero; and Owosso Mason and toy collection coordinator Harry Wilson.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)