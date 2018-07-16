OPA! LET’S CELEBRATE! – The call out for the annual Owosso Community Players upcoming launch party invites the community to a Greek-themed event on Saturday, Aug. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. Emily Marrah discussed plans for the launch party incorporating Greek dancing, live music, Mediterranean cuisine, a public marketplace and more. Plus, adding to all of the excitement, the 8th Annual Art Bra event will now be held in conjunction with the OCP launch party, sponsored by Memorial Healthcare.

Tickets are available online at owossoplayers.com or by calling the box office at (989) 723-4003. If you have more questions, contact Kathy Brooks at (989) 720-3410.

OCP will be performing Mamma Mia!, the musical set in the Greek Islands and inspired by a number of nostalgic ABBA tunes, starting on Friday, Sept. 7.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elord)