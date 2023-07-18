MICHELLE LANTZ, the CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB), spoke to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 12 regarding her organization’s work in mid-Michigan. Ms. Lantz explained that the GLFB acts as a warehouse and distribution center for the approximately 150 service agencies it supplies across seven counties. In 2022, the GLFB provided 9.1 million meals to food insecure individuals – which adds up to approximately 11 million pounds of food – and oversaw 226 mobile food distributions throughout its coverage area.

The GLFB works to combat food insecurity, which is defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient amount of affordable, nutritious food, and it serves senior citizens, disabled children, the un-housed, persons with low to moderate income levels, the medically afflicted and working single parents. Eligibility is not based solely on income.

Lantz shared that 12 percent of Shiawassee County residents are food insecure, compared to the national average of 10 percent. Unfortunately, as Lantz explained, many of those affected by food insecurity do not seek assistance, due to the stigma associated with needing help.

The GLFB specializes in recognizing and addressing needs in its communities. One such instance is the organization’s backpack program, which provides children with food for over the weekend, when they are not in school and may not have access to food. In 2022, the GLFB distributed more than 80,000 food-filled backpacks to food insecure children.

To access the GLFB’s mobile food pantry locator, go to greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-help/pantries.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)