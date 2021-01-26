ROW AFTER ROW of vehicles lined up in the parking lot at Owosso High School for the Greater Lansing Food Bank Drive-Through Mobile Food Distribution on Monday, Jan. 18. Approximately 50 volunteers, some representing various nonprofit groups, were on hand to assist two lanes of cars. Registration was set to begin at 2 p.m., but vehicles began arriving earlier. The event was partnered through the Owosso Rotary Club and the Shiawassee Family YMCA. Owosso Public Schools, Young Auto Sales and the Shiawassee County Bar Association sponsored the food from the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Cars slowly pulled through with trunks or doors open, allowing volunteers to deposit food items into vehicles without person-to-person contact. All of the volunteers were masked.

Some food items included milk, juices, apples, onions and cereal. Over 600 people were assisted.

The next food distribution event is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Shiawassee Family YMCA on W. Main Street in Owosso. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.

Proof of residency is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Any person facing hardships or food insecurity can participate as long as they are a county resident. Volunteers are appreciated.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)